Health is Wealth

Health Wearables

Medical

Health wearables have become the most personal technology we own, to the point that some of us take them with us to bed every night. Entering the mainstream around 2015 with the launch of the Apple Watch, fitness tracking soon became a daily biometric habit and paved the way for medical-grade sensors to move from clinics to consumers. Today, they sit against our skin, read our rhythms, and turn small biological signals into streams of data. Each and every one of them has to operate safely and precisely where the human body is least forgiving of error.

This month we decided to use industrial CT to examine four examples that define this new frontier: a smart ring, a continuous glucose monitor, an on-body injector, and a hearing aid. They all reflect different branches of a fusion between medical and consumer design. These devices measure, treat us, or enhance our abilities, but they all ultimately rely on the same discipline of building trust through engineering excellence.

A photo of the item before transitioning to the CT scan display.

Smart Ring

Oura, 2025

Oura’s titanium ring hides a complete wellness computer in a 2.55-mm cross-section. The continuous band houses sensors, batteries, antennas, and control electronics in a smooth shell with no seams or screws. Let’s take a look at how the internal components conform to the ring’s curve without sacrificing comfort or water resistance.

Clusters of infrared photodiodes and green LEDs sit along the inside of the band, aligned to the skin to monitor pulse, temperature, and blood-volume changes. Each window is sealed under a thin polymer layer, balancing optical clarity with biocompatibility while preserving the ring’s continuous, scratch-resistant exterior.

The PCB is a curved flex circuit populated with miniature ICs, capacitors, and resistors that follow the ring’s inner wall. This flexible board architecture allows the Oura Ring to maintain its circular form as well as distribute heat and minimize rigid points that could cause failure under mechanical stress.

The charging coil runs along the ring’s outer circumference, coupling wirelessly with its base charger. Our CT scan shows a fine copper trace wound in a precise, multilayer pattern to maximize inductive efficiency. This allows full charging through the titanium housing without direct electrical contact or openings.

A custom-shaped lithium-polymer cell occupies the remaining interior space, contoured to match the ring’s profile. Its placement ensures balanced weight and even thermal distribution during charging. Potting material isolates the battery and PCB from moisture, enabling continuous wear in showers and during workouts.

A photo of the item before transitioning to the CT scan display.

Continuous Glucose Monitor

Dexcom, 2025

The Dexcom G7 integrates sensing, wireless transmission, and power management into a sealed, single-use patch. Designed to stay on the body for up to 10 days, it maintains comfort and sterility while continuously sampling glucose levels through interstitial fluid and transmitting real-time data to a smartphone or reader.

At the sensor’s base, a hair-thin flexible filament serves as the glucose-sensing electrode. It penetrates only the upper skin layer and remains in place while the surrounding adhesive patch keeps the housing stable. In our scan we can easily visualize the deployment channel and insertion mechanism that guide this filament to its precise depth and angle.

A curved copper antenna traces the inner perimeter of the housing, enabling low-power Bluetooth communication through both the enclosure and the user’s skin. Its spiral geometry simultaneously maximizes transmission efficiency and minimizes size, a key constraint for devices that have to ensure reliable data transfer without upping power draw.

The primary battery cell is nestled in the center of the assembly, sealed within the housing to prevent moisture intrusion. This zinc-air coin cell powers both sensing and wireless systems for the entire wear period. Its position provides balance across the adhesive pad while isolating thermal and electrical interference from the sensing circuitry.

This printed circuit board handles sensor amplification, data conversion, and wireless control. Tiny surface-mount components sit on a flexible substrate, optimizing thickness and weight. Our CT view highlights the density of signal traces and power routing within a form factor smaller than a coin yet capable of continuous data streaming.

A photo of the item before transitioning to the CT scan display.

On-Body Injector

Omnipod, 2022

This wearable injector combines a miniature pump, electronics, and power source inside a disposable housing about the size of a matchbox. Just like the glucose monitor, it adheres to the skin. Unlike it, this device automatically delivers a full drug dose over several hours. Time for a closer look at the integrated plunger system, gear train, and batteries that turn electrical pulses into motion.

The injection needle sits under a hinged door and is driven by a spring-loaded actuator. Once triggered, the spring helps the needle push a plastic cannula into the skin to establish the drug path, before safely retracting. Our CT view shows the mechanical latch and guide channels that maintain alignment and sterility during the cycle.

This central drug reservoir connects directly to a threaded piston that advances through the chamber. The piston is sealed by an O-ring and controlled by a lead screw that meters flow in microliter increments. This ensures a steady, predictable infusion rate regardless of user movement or orientation.

A ratcheting gear train converts rotational energy into linear plunger movement. Each pulse from the control circuit drives a microstep of the piston, powered by the torsional force of the main spring. In the visualization, we clearly see the fine-toothed gears and pawl structure that prevent backslip, guaranteeing one-way drug delivery.

Three coin cell batteries power a compact control board containing the drive IC, sensors, and timing circuitry. The system operates like a digital metronome, energizing the actuator at intervals to deliver the dose. The PCB layout balances precision control and minimal power draw, ensuring full operation without needing to be recharged or replaced.

A photo of the item before transitioning to the CT scan display.

Hearing Aid

Jabra Enhance Select 50, 2024

This may look like an earbud at first, and in a way, it is. This hearing aid packs microphones, processors, batteries, and wireless charging into a body smaller than your fingertip. Designed for all-day wear, it threads the needle between comfort and acoustic fidelity. There’s a lot to discover inside its dense internal structure of layered circuit boards, micro speakers, and coils.

The primary printed circuit board hosts the dual-microphone array that captures environmental sound. These miniature microphones (visible as small cylindrical cavities) feed audio to a digital signal processor that filters background noise and enhances speech. The proximity of microphones to processing hardware minimizes latency and preserves real-time acoustic feedback.

A second circuit layer manages charging, battery protection, and signal routing. Our scan shows fine copper traces interconnecting both PCBs through micro-flex jumpers. This modular electrical design separates audio from power pathways to reduce interference that could distort sound. It also allows precise control of the lithium-ion microbattery’s charge cycles.

The charging coil sits at the base of the unit and forms the electromagnetic link with its case charger. The tightly wound copper spiral ensures efficient energy transfer through the enclosure without needing physical connectors. This sealed wireless system eliminates corrosion points and enables continuous daily recharging with minimal wear.

The earpiece assembly houses the miniature loudspeaker, or receiver, that delivers processed sound to the ear canal. A fine wire connects it to the main electronics while flexible seals prevent moisture ingress. In this non-destructive cutaway, we see the acoustic chamber’s geometry. It’s perfectly tuned to balance volume, clarity, and comfort in a nearly invisible package.

Taken together, these wearables show the porous boundary between manufacturing and biology. Electronics, sensors, and power systems now share the same micro-scale precision once limited to implants. Every feature, from coil to seal, must function at human tolerance. The next generation of devices will blur the line even further, turning wearables from something we put on into something that we no longer notice at all.

